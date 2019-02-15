Nigerian Comedians Are Not Better Off Than Us – iD James Brown (comedian)

Ghanaian stand up comedian, id-James Brown says, “Nigerian comedians are not funny and not even better when it comes to comedy”.

He made this statement during an interview with OdarteyGH – renowned blogger.

It’s well said that, when it comes to comedy in Africa most people look no further than that of Nigeria because they have a blend of foreign language of which they’ve made it look more of their own based on how they speak it, that is “pidgin”. This makes their content go viral and even beyond Africa.

But James Brown claims, Ghanaians can do better than what Nigerians are doing and it’s a need for us to stop praising them and start focusing on our culture pushing it across boundaries and making it be accepted by Africans and expats.

