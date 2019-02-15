Nana Ama McBrown Eulogises Husband On Val's Day

As today marks Valentine’s Day across the world, couples have taken the opportunity to demonstrate their love to their better halves. Sensational Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of such people as she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband Maxwell Mensah. The couple who are expecting their first child pose in a lovely picture.

Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter and a music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her rousing performance in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.

