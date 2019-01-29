Kobi Rana out with another "hot "movie Titled "Akwaaba"

Captivating movie producer and director, Kobi Rana, is well known for his controversial movies. This coming Valentine’s Day is no exception as the talented producer is out with a latest movie titled “Akwaaba” which will be premiered at the Global Cinemas, Weija in Accra.

The movie will also premiere simultaneously at Eusbett Cinema in Sunyani, Koforidua Technical University, and University for Development Studies, Tamale; University of Education, Winneba, GNAT Hall, Ho and the University of Ghana, Drama Studios, Legon, Accra.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kobi Rana, who wrote, produced and directed the movie, said Akwaaba was full of great lessons for anyone who would watch it.

“It answers questions on relationships and marriage and has powerful messages for the single or divorced. The movie is a relief from stress and spice to everyday relationships or marriage,” he said.

To Kobi Rana, “Akwaaba” is one of his best movies because it is closer to a Hollywood movie in terms of the storyline, acting, dialogue, suspense and comedy.

Akwaaba features actors such as Bishop Nyarko, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Efia Odo, Moesha Boduong and Baby Blanche.

Kobi Rana is known for other movies such as Kiss Me If You Can, Apples and Bananas, I Do, My Name Is Ramadan, Sala and Chaskele.

Make sure you don’t miss the premiere of this movie because it is going to be “Lit”’!!!