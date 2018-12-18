I'll Always Be Better Than You Left Me - Yvonne Okoro

Elegant actress, Yvonne Okoro has vowed to always improve herself to be better than she was before.

This principle, she noted, has been the guiding principle even in her relationships.

“If I’m with a guy and then we break up, whether it’s my fault or his fault, the only thing I tell myself is he cannot see [the way I am again],” she said.

The award-winning actress made this known during an interview with Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM Tuesday.

She explained that this principle “motivates me so when they come back, I’m like ‘you want this thing back’?” Stressing it will not happen.

Yvonne Okoro told Doreen Andoh that she first proclaimed that principle after an unpleasant experience on set.

She said after that experience, she vowed that “I will only stop acting when I become one of the best if not the best.”