Kuami Eugene, Patapaa Set Stage Ablaze @ ECOFEST

Kuami Eugene and Patapaa put up splendid performances during what was arguably the most highly anticipated live musical concert dubbed 'ECOWAS Festival 2018' (ECOFEST) in Sierra Leone last Friday.

The two performing Ghanaian artistes thrilled over 40, 000 music fans at the concert.

The two artistes used the concert to showcase their talents, promote Ghanaian music, culture and their brand.

Their performances lived up to the hype. They performed several of their hit songs at the event and enjoyed a good response from the music fans.

Kwame Eugene and Patapaa performed alongside other African artistes such as Patoranking and Mayorkun from Nigeria, Salone, Arkman, Dallas B, Drizilik, Empress P, Kao Denero, Boss LAJ, LXG, among others.

Organised by Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME), the event also attracted hundreds of music producers, artiste managers and journalists from around the continent.

