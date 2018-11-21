Elder Francis Adjei Blesses Singer Regina Osei At Agyinkwa FM

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer elder Francis Adjei, who is popularly accepted with his remarkable hit songs

God you're so good', 'Shake the devil off' 'Metwere obotan' and 'Akode biara'.Crashes with the new trending gospel singer Mrs Regina Osei last time at Agyinkwa FM on the Agyenkwa entertainment extra with the regular host B ice during Regina Osei's interview on the show as a guest.

Francis Adjei as known as a singer is also a renowned man of God who is gifted with a prophetic anointing.

According to the pastor, he reveals he sees regina Osei as a great singer of the word of God and believes so much in her talent.

He was pushed by the holy spirit to pray and bless the singer Regina Osei ,whiles he encouraged her and had a word of advice to her concerning her music and her career.

Mrs Regina Osei, as known as humble with a calm moral says, she is so privileged and proud to meet Francie Adjei and according to her, Francis Adjei has been one of her greater inspiration and among the few people in the industry .

Regina Osei promises to soon collaborate with him and that is another big song Ghanaians must look out for she concluded.