Mr. Eazi To Empower 100 Young Musicians Every Year

Afrobeats singer, Mr. Eazi has rolled out a scheme to discover and empower 100 young artistes for the next 3 years.

Dubbed #emPawa100, the Nigerian artiste known in real life as Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, said artistes in Africa will have the chance of submitting their works on Instagram with the aid of the hashtag.

According to him, the scheme will run for three years after which it will be assessed and a decision will be taken as to whether to continue with it.

He said these during a press launch at the La Villa Boutique in Osu, adding entries are welcome from now till December 15.

100 of these entries will be selected in the first stage and all artistes will be given $3,000 each to shoot quality music videos of their choice.

All videos will be uploaded on Mr. Eazi’s Youtube channel ‘Detty TV’ along with the emPawa social media platforms to create maximum exposure for the artistes and their craft.

A panel will then select the best 10 videos and finalists will take part in a music business incubator program to be held in South Africa for three weeks.

The lucky 10 will receive mentorship from Mr. Eazi and other artistes including Diplo, Raye, Sarkodie, Twin, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Maleek Berry, Sauti Sol as well as international music producers.

At the end of the incubator program, the top two artistes will have the opportunity to appear at the ‘Party In The Park’ event in London.

The two will also collaborate with Mr. Eazi on future projects.