I Hope To Date Adebayor In Future - Princess Shyngle

Ghana- based Gambian Slay Queen and Actress Princess Shyngle has openly professed her love for Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to her, she would not mind dating him in future if need be describing him as a gorgeous and nice looking guy.

The actress who was responding to questions on the Delay Show about dealings with footballers admitted she has a soft spot for Adebayor revealing that they have been talking.

“I talk to him. He is a gorgeous guy, he is a good looking guy….we talk about stuff”, she admitted.

Wondering why she would move into another footballer after an unsuccessful relationship with Michael Essien, she said “dating someday I don’t know. He is a gorgeous guy and I think he is single. I am yet to google him but yah! I will check and see if he is available”

Princess Shyngle’s one-year relationship with Michael Essien ended after she discovered the footballer was married.

“I dated him….I had no idea he was married. I had no reason to ask him because I saw a wedding ring on his finger and obviously there was no image of him and a woman on social media so I assumed he was not married”, she made the shocking revelation in an interview keenly monitored by MyNewsGh.com.