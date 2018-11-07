Wendy Shay Awarded New Artiste of the Yeat At Ghana Music Awards SA

Over the weekend, the Ghana Music Awards South Africa was held at the Ebony Lounge, Pretoria in the Gauteng Province. The event which was organized to give honour and respect to some hard working African artistes whose works have been recognized under the year review.

On that night, Wendy Shay was awarded the New Artiste of the Year. The female act signed to RuffTown Records beat Kidi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Patapaa, B4Bonah, Eshun and KelvynBoy to clinch the award.

Currently the trending female artiste in the music industry in Ghana, she has released 5 singles which have been receiving massive rotation on radio and television. The Boy Is Mine which features Eno Barony is the recent single she has released. Check out the video for this one here.

