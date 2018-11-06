Tiwa Savage Speaks After Flooring Davido As Best African Act

Elegant Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, over the weekend won the 2018 Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards, EMA.

The “Kele kele Love” music fame at the night also made record as the first African female to win the award, beat fellow Nigerian, Davido, and other African acts to the prize.

Speaking on her historic win, Tiwa Savage attributed her victory to the massive support of fans.

She said, “I’m just a girl from Nigeria living my dreams. I’m so thankful to everyone that’s supported my journey so far, especially my fans. Thank you MTV!”

Also, 26-year-old Nigerian, Hauwa Ojeifo emerged winner of the first-ever “MTV EMA Generation Change Award”.

Ojeifo, who founded a movement of love, hope and support to give mental health a voice in Nigeria, was announced winner alongside four other nominees: Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez (USA), Ellen Jones (UK), Mohamad Aljounde (Lebanon) and Sonita Alizadeh (Afghanistan).

Meanwhile, American artiste, Camila Cabello, with four awards, was the biggest winner at the event.