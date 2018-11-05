Abena Tay Ministries To Storm Ghana With “When Women Worship”

The Daughters Ministries International, together with Abena Tay Ministries, has held this year’s edition of ‘When Women Worship’ in a grand style over the weekend at the National Theatre in Accra.

The event which was the 5th edition, dubbed: “When Women Worship”, created a spirit-filled atmosphere for people, mostly women, to pray to God and also render worship to Him.

Over the years, this magnificent event has been a haven of worship to women from all walks of lives.

In an interview with Lady Rev. Dr. Abena Tay, the President and Founder of the Abena Tay Ministries (ATM), who is the brain behind the concert explained that her Ministry joined the race in the month October to help sensitize the general public against diseases such as breast cancer and other ailments that affect women in the country.

As part of the sensitization, a Pink Market Day event was held at Tema Station on the 6th of September, where over 800 women undergo screening exercise.

This she said, after the project there was the need to climax the whole event with ‘When Women Worship’ by bringing all women under one umbrella to render thanks God for His unflinching support.

“Today we are also here to award women who have impacted positively the lives of other women in their various communities. And also, outdoor my Chavvah magazine. ‘Chavvah’ simply means Life-Giver.

style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">The Chavvah magazine, basically has stories about women who have experienced a lot things in life.



In this magazine the opportunity have been given to these women share their experience with other women in other to encourage them,” she explained.

Under Chavvah Life-Givers Award: six women have were awarded; including Tagoe Sisters, Nana Kofi Abuna V, Akumaa Mama, Edith Uyovbukerhi and Mary Kuffour for using their inward ability to create change in their communities and those around them.

Dr. Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI and CEO of Peace and Love hospitals was also awarded with Chavvah Health Awards.

This year’s ‘When women Worship’ also featured celebrated gospel music icons such as Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Celestine Donkor, Kekeli, Becky Bonney, Kekeli and Cece Twum who set the stage ablaze with their angelic voices.

This year’s “When Women Worship” will definitely be a nostalgic experience which will arguably be very difficult for its witnesses to forget.