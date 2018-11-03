Sarkodie Apologise on Wendy Shay’s Behalf over Interview ‘gaffe’

Rapper Sarkodie has promised to render an apology to a journalist whose question was described as “dumb” by Afro pop artiste Wendy Shay in a recent interview.

Wendy Shay who granted an interview to Joy News’ MzGee had to cut the interview after describing the reporter’s question as “dumb.”

The artiste in one of her responses said she wanted music lovers to “accept me for who I am as Wendy Shay.”

What triggered her ‘dumb’ response was when she was asked: “Who are you as Wendy Shay?”

The issue has engendered debates on various media platforms as people discuss the propriety or otherwise of the actions by either party.

But in a Facebook post, Sarkodie wrote that the the artiste who is quite new in the music industry, may have acted on reflex.

He added that Wendy’s answer to the interview was not right; promising to apologise on her behalf.

Read Sarkodie’s post below:

Not to endorse what Lil Sis Wendy did but as artistes we’ve had days like that especially coming up in the beginning, takes time to gain full confidence and the knowledge to be able to maneuver our way through this easily…

She acted on the human reflex forgetting the job she’s in…At a point you feel people are after you and you get extra sensitive to almost everything and that can even affect those who have no intentions or agenda to cause harm and even affect yourself…

Through the whole interview I realised the state she was in because I’m an artiste too but definitely not the best of ways to deal with it. Would apologise to the interviewer and plead for our sis…Mistakes happen…let’s keep supporting.