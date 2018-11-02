I’m immune To Your Insults – Edem tells Critics

Rapper Edem, says he has grown a thick skin to criticisms.

Edem, who has been in the music industry for almost a decade, says he has come to the conclusion that it is very difficult to change the view of people who seem to have an opinion about someone.

Responding to how he handles criticisms, the rapper told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that he has grown to accept that, those are part of showbiz.

“After nine years in the business, I feel it is part and parcel of the business,” he said.

The ‘Koene’ hit rapper explained that some people, particularly people who speak on radio, sometimes do not give thought process to issues before commenting or passing judgment.

“They have been programmed to form an opinion,” Edem said.

The rapper stressed that he will never accept any form of advice from people who do not know him.

“Anybody who doesn’t know you, the advice won’t be good,” he said.

Edem said he will readily accept any form of advice from renowned producer Hammer because “he knows me”.

The rapper is set to host the 2018 edition of his Edemfest concert on Friday, November 2, at the Aborigine Beach Resort, Keta in the Volta region.