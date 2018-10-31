David Dontoh Returns To Radio

Powered by Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel, Heritage Minute is a show that seeks to remind and highlight Ghana’s rich cultural heritage by offering useful trivia that will enhance listeners’ knowledge and awareness about Ghana’s traditions.

Due to the influence of technology which has turned the world into a global village, Ghana’s cultural heritage has been diluted and infiltrated by foreign culture.

We have relegated our history, values and norms that constitute our unique makeup as a people.

It is in this light that Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel is partnering with Joy FM to bring to you, Heritage Minute.

The show will share useful trivia on Ghanaian traditions, culture, history, myths and facts.

Join our presenter, renowned Ghanaian actor and broadcaster David Dontoh from November 1, 2018, and every other weekday at 3.25pm on your favourite Drive Time Show on Joy FM.

Make a date and win for yourself special vouchers for a treat at Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel, Teshie - Nungua.

