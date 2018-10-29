(EOM) Bigger Than Shatta’ “Reign” Album - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy has stated that his Epistles of Mama (EOM) is far bigger than Shatta Wale’s ‘The Reign’ album.

His comment comes after Shatta Wale is reported to have said that his “Reign” album is one of the biggest albums in the history of Ghana looking at his current achievement at the world billboard albums chart.

Interestingly, the Bawasaaba music fame seems to disagree with Shatta Wale’s “best album” claim.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, he explained that, his Epistles of Mama (EOM) album if far bigger than Shatta Wale’s “Reign”.

"I put it to you blatantly; EOM is a bigger album than Reign. Full stop!"

"I’ve been there, done that before he got there...So if somebody else does it, you can also look at the perspective of somebody [who] got inspired by the deeds of others," he said.

"That doesn’t mean I do not wish someone’s album to grow…Rather than trying to put somebody up against somebody," he continued.