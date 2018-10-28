Sarkodie Shuts Down Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashiaman 2 Da World Concert’

Top Skanka, Stonebwoy had the fifth edition of his annual ‘Ashaima To Da World’ at the Saka Saka park yesterday October 27 and like the many other previous editions, this one was very massive.

The concert saw many industry players pass through to give their support to Stonebwoy. One act whose presence the Bhimnatives really appreciated for passing through, largely because of his current beef with Shatta Wale was Sarkodie.

The Sarkcess music boss appeared on the stage as the event went on and the Bhimnatives couldn’t hide their joy as they all shouted very loudly to show their appreciation to him, in confirmation of the saying, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Sarkodie like always gave a splendid performance to the delight of all who were there.

Patrons saw performances from, Samini, Lilwin, Strongman, Dblack, Kwaw kese, Guru, Kofi Kinaata.