Give me two years, I’d be the best in world– DJ Prytty

The talented singer, DJ, and model, Bettina Amoah, popularly known as DJ Prytty has revealed that she has many to do as she combines DJing and schooling.

According to the fair-skinned beauty, she is taking it one step at a time so that she doesn’t fizzle out, because even with his knowledge of DJing, she is still studying more.

In her words, she said, “I believe in hard work, dedication, focus on one’s goals; in two years from now, I see myself as becoming one of the greatest in the world if God permits".

"I can only wish and work towards it and to put Ghana on the mat but only God can make it possible.”

The founder of Monah Foundation DJ Prytty said she will soon take to the street to feed some underprivileged children in Accra.

