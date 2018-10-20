Sarkodie Is Really Poor -Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has hit back again at Sarkodie-says his advice diss song proves he’s really poor.

Many people ever thought Shatta Wale will keep mute after ‘My Advice’ diss song from Sarkodie as he himself assured but it seems he’s making turns with steps.

Speaking in an interview on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex, Shatta reassured that he’s never going to reply Sarkodie because he himself has proving to be poor by responding with a diss song.

He explained that it will have been better for the Sarkcess boss to flaunt his wealth to prove his wealthiness rather than recording a diss song as he(Shatta) claims he’s poor.

Shatta Wale added that in his own observation, rich people don’t speak to insult but show their wealth as an insult and was expecting the same action from Sarkodie.

On his main reason for making steps on Sarkodie, the SM boss replied with a clear explanation of his actions.

The Reign album artist revealed that he was angry then and angry people react bitterly, rightnow he’s satisfied and thus cool with everything now.

Shatta Wale concluded by surveying himself to be more experience in the ‘beefing’ realm than Sarkodie as he gave an explanation.