modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Music News

VIDEO: Willy Rock Releases “Mumu Button”

Modernghana.com
VIDEO: Willy Rock Releases “Mumu Button”

Nigerian, Switzerland based musician Willy Rock the music icon is out with the official Video to his recent hit single - “Mumu Button”.

This Jinjo produced song depicts the super love of a man to a woman who would in return control the man, its a lovely song to start the day with.

Enjoy the GMania Animation Studios directed Video and hit Willy Rock up on Twitter:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Your interpretation of life's events determines how well you will handle the pressures of life. I hope you're good at that?

By: Stephen Udochukwu Ch quot-img-1
body-container-line