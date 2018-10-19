Your interpretation of life's events determines how well you will handle the pressures of life. I hope you're good at that?By: Stephen Udochukwu Ch
VIDEO: Willy Rock Releases “Mumu Button”
Nigerian, Switzerland based musician Willy Rock the music icon is out with the official Video to his recent hit single - “Mumu Button”.
This Jinjo produced song depicts the super love of a man to a woman who would in return control the man, its a lovely song to start the day with.
Enjoy the GMania Animation Studios directed Video and hit Willy Rock up on Twitter: