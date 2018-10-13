Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside

It seems the #braggingrights challenge has hit our celebrities hard. Whilst some are bragging over properties, Becca wants us to know she has a chef who fills her fridge with wonderful things.

The Zylofon artist, Rebecca Acheampong aka Becca shared a video on her Insta-story. She took a video of the stuff in her fridge so her fans can see.

She was heard saying, 'My fridge is so full of everything … chef made all the food for me … there are fruits, there are stews, there's everything …'

So Shatta and Sarkodie please stand aside with the property challenge, the Becca fridge challenge is on. WATCH BECCA'S FULL FRIDGE HERE: