Shatta's Brother Speaks Over Sarkodie “diss”

Shatta Wale's brother, Flossy Bladed expressed his disappointment to Sarkodie for releasing a diss song to Shatta Wale and insisted Sarkodie could have handled the issue in a better way.

According to Flossy Blade, when he was informed about the diss song from Sarkodie to Shatta Wale, he refused to believe it because he knew Sark has a good friendly relationship with his brother only to find out the diss song.

Explaining further, Flossy Blade stated that his brother always say the exact things he says on radio about Sarkodie to him personally and he never gets angry.

So he was expecting as a brother, Sarkodie will call Shatta Wale and tell him to stop if he finds what he is doing or saying wrong and not to descend into the gutters with him. Watching video below: