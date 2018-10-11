BBC Features Sarkodie’s Diss Song To Shatta

It seems everyone has been waiting for Sarkodie to respond to Shatta Wale after he slammed him several times on radio interviews in Accra and Kumasi.

Sarkodie has just offloaded all the bitter words off his chest in a new freestyle directed at Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

It's clear that the BET Award-winning musician has had enough of the jabs from the Shatta Movement leader.

It literally has everyone on social media talking.

Once the track started to circulate, it didn't take long for social media to react and the BBC also featured it on BBC minute.

Watch video below:

