DKB, Khemikal, Others For Comedy Express @Cockpit Bar

Comedian DKB and a host of other comedians will storm the Cockpit Bar and Lounge at the Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall) for this month's edition of Comedy Express.

The premium monthly comedy show has over the years thrilled audiences with amazing comedy from talented Ghanaian comedians.

The show, which has become the favourite of many, is changing its venue from the Osu branch of Eddy’s Pizza to Cockpit Bar and Lounge.

Performing on the night is the 'King' himself, DKB and he would be supported by comedian Khemikal, Id James Brown, Crypto, Opana, TeeKay, MJ TheComedian and Alowess.

Patrons are to expect nothing but fireworks from the billed comedians, organisers have promised.

Organisers also noted that, the usual date for the comedy show, which used to be every first Friday of the month, has been changed to the first Saturday of every month starting with this month’s show.

The new date for the show is on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

"Because DKB cherishes his loyal patrons and the support they've given him, each patron would on the night receive souvenirs from him and also get a free DJ Sparkling champagne," the organisers said in a statement.

Commedy Express also airs on Joy Prime on Multi-TV as a TV show. The show plays back all performances at the comedy express event.