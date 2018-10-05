modernghana logo

About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Davido, Tiwa Savage & Others Nominated For 2018 Mtv Emas Best African Act Category

Davido, Tiwa Savage & Others Nominated For 2018 Mtv Emas Best African Act Category

MTV has announced nominations for the 2018 MTV EMAs, including six top acts from the African continent; DAVIDO (Nigeria), TIWA SAVAGE (NIGERIA), DISTRUCTION BOYZ (South Africa), FALLY IPUPA (DRC), NYASHINSKI (Kenya) and SHEKINAH (South Africa). One winner will bring this category’s prestigious awards home from the ceremony which will be globally broadcast live from The “2018 MTV EMAs” at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay on Sunday, November 4 at 9:00pm CAT on MTV (DStv channel 130. The broadcast from MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories, reaches more than half a billion households around the world.

Internationally, Camila Cabello leads the nominations snagging six nods including “Best Song” and “Best Video” for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as “Best Artist” alongside Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who follow Cabello with five nods each. Drake and Dua Lipa also join the above contenders for “Best Artist,” scoring four nods each alongside Shawn Mendes, including “Best Local Act” for all three of their respective home countries.

MTV creatively teased the nominees via a series of captivating Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos, with visuals involving floral foam smashing, paint mixing and kinetic sand slicing for the “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video” categories. The mesmerizing video reveals were broadcast across MTV’s global digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.

Monde Twala, Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN Africa) commented: “2018 has been an incredible year globally for African culture, music and talent. Once again, the 2018 MTV EMAs features Africa’s most celebrated entertainers who have the opportunity to showcase their talent through the MTV EMA Best Africa Act category at the annual awards. Our nominees reflect the continents diversity and talent on par with international artists. Congratulations to all our Africa nominees, who continue to affirm Africa’s place on the global stage.”

The official sponsor of the “2018 MTV EMAs” is SKYY Vodka.

Voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 3rd at 11:59pm CAT, so fans can cast votes beginning today.

COMPLETE LIST – 2018 MTV EMA NOMINEES
BEST AFRICAN ACT

  • Davido (Nigeria)
  • Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
  • Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
  • Fally Ipupa (DRC)
  • Nyashinski (Kenya)
  • Shekinah (South Africa)

BEST ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Drake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

  • Ariana Grande no tears left to cry
  • Camila Cabello Havana ft. Young Thug
  • Childish Gambino This Is America
  • Lil Dicky Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
  • The Carters APES**T

BEST SONG

  • Ariana Grande no tears left to cry
  • Bebe Rexha Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
  • Camila Cabello Havana ft. Young Thug
  • Drake God's Plan
  • Post Malone rockstar ft. 21 Savage

BEST POP

  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Dua Lipa
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

  • Anne-Marie
  • Bazzi
  • Cardi B
  • Hayley Kiyoko
  • Jessie Reyez

BEST LOOK

  • Cardi B
  • Dua Lipa
  • Migos
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP

  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Migos
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Muse
  • P!nk
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Carters

BEST ROCK

  • 5 Seconds Of Summer
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Muse
  • U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Fall Out Boy
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • The 1975
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

  • BTS
  • Camila Cabello
  • Selena Gomez
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

  • Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
  • Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
  • David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
  • Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018
  • Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018
  • Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018
  • J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018
  • Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
  • Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

  • PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
  • Why Don't We (November 2017)
  • Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
  • Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
  • Superorganism (February 2018)
  • Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
  • Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
  • Lil Xan (May 2018)
  • Sigrid (June 2018)
  • Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
  • Bazzi (August 2018)
  • Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST US ACT

  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Post Malone

105201811932 txobrfdq5l tiwa savage 4

105201811932 j4eq2762gb davido 1 1

