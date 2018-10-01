2018 African Legends Night: Daddy Lumba, Samini, Kojo Antwi Rock Fans

The much-patronized concert christened African Legends Night thrilled thousands of patrons at the plush Kempinski Hotel on Saturday 29th September 2018.

The event seeks to celebrate legends for contributing their quota to the development of great African music as the night witnessed Samini, Daddy Lumba and Mr. Music Man [Kojo Antwi].

Kojo Antwi mounted the stage as he thrilled patrons gathered with his back-to-back heydays songs, which saw many danced their heart out.

Mr. Music Man rocked the night with Adiapena, Odo, Medofo Pa, Tom and Jerry among other great masterpiece songs.

MOBO award winner Emmanuel Andrew Samini, was next on stage as he also took the audience through his indigenous and contemporary songs. The young legend didn’t disappoint with his energetic performance as patrons applauded him for his sterling performance on the night.

The night climaxed with a birthday celebration of legendary Charles Kojo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba as he entertained his die-hard fans with authentic music.

African Legends Night has played host to great music icons from Ghana as well as other African nations and has over years carved an event niche catered to people who have soft spot for local African music.

Past editions have included headliners; Ivorian Freddy Meiway, South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Hugh Masekela, Nigeria’s Femi Kuti, Kanda Bongo Man from DR Congo, George Darko, Amakye Dede, Ben Brako, Ghanaian ace Saxophonist Steve Bedi, Wiyaala and many others.

Watch This Epic Performances…

