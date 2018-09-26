Kwamena Idan Is A Big Hypocrite– Angry RTP Awards Boss Fires Back

CEO of Big Event Ghana, Prince Mackay has hit back at [MG] Kwamena Idan of Adom FM for his statement that he cannot partake in the [MG] 2018 Radio and Television Personality Awards due to the headline sponsor, Adonko Bitters.

Mackay speaking to [MG] Zionfelix on Radio Univers in Accra concerning Mr. Idan’s request to be taken out of the awards described the radio presenter as a hypocrite. To him, he cannot fathom why the Adom FM presenter would pretend to be a saint and pull out of this year’s edition when he attended the 2017 event which was also sponsored by Adonko Bitters.

[MG] Princ Mackay questioned why Kwamena Idan would attend the 2017 edition of the awards which was headlined by Adonko Bitters but would say he is not interested in this year’s edition due to the headline sponsor.

“This is the kind of hypocracy we have been living with in this country and it is worrying us. Was adonko bitters not the headline sponsor for last year’s event but he was part of the program and attended the event as well. Was he not a revrend minister at that time and was his program not a gospel show? What kind of hypocrasy is that? Doesn’t the station he works for advertises alchoholic beverage?

The program is not being organised by Adonko but by Big Event Ghana so this is the biggest hypocracy I can ever think of” Angry Mackay told Zionfelix on the Brunch2Lunch entertainment show.

Reacting to Kwamena Idan’s comment on Radio Univers that the organisers of this year’s Adonko RTP Awards did not officially write to inform him about his nomination so he sees it as disrespectful, the boss of Big Event Ghana said “no award scheme all over the world would nominate you and write to officially inform you about your nomination. Kwesi Arthur said people called to even inform him about his BET nomination which clearly tells that organisers of the awards didn’t write to him after the nomination. We have never given a letter to Kwame Sefa Kayi and all the other presenters but they respect the fact that they have been nominated. This is not the first time we have nominated him (Kwamena) for the awards and none of the nominations he has had was accompanied with an official letter informing him so why is he complaining now? Even the year he won the award, he never received any letter from us so why is he crying now?”

Prince Mckay who could not keep his cool on the entertainment show when speaking to Zionfelix concluded that Kwamena Idan can pull out of the event and he believes it will have no negative effect on the October 6 show happening at the Accra International Conference Center.

“Kwamena Idan pulling out does not bring the value of the program down. He is just one person out of the over 254 nominees so if he alone says he wants to be out, he is not bigger than the scheme and he is also not bigger than anbody in all the categories so he can go.” he said

Asked if he has accepted the Adom Live Worship host’s request hence Ghanaians will not see his name as part of the nominees on the night of the awards, Mackay replied that “I cannot tell for now because I’m not the one to decide but what I can say now is whether he leaves or not, it doesn’t affect the scheme. It doesn’t reduce the scheme at all”

Kwamena Idan earlier on the Brunch2Lunch show told Zionfelix that [MG] he is no more interested in the awards due to the headline sponsor, Adonko Bitters. He explained that, as a minister of the gospel, he cannot partake in an awards scheme sponsored by an alcoholic beverage else he will be indirectly promoting the drink which is against the gospel.

Kwamena Idan Is A Big Hypocrite– Angry RTP Awards Boss Fires Back

CEO of Big Event Ghana, Prince Mackay has hit back at [MG] Kwamena Idan of Adom FM for his statement that he cannot partake in the [MG] 2018 Radio and Television Personality Awards due to the headline sponsor, Adonko Bitters.

Mackay speaking to [MG] Zionfelix on Radio Univers in Accra concerning Mr. Idan’s request to be taken out of the awards described the radio presenter as a hypocrite. To him, he cannot fathom why the Adom FM presenter would pretend to be a saint and pull out of this year’s edition when he attended the 2017 event which was also sponsored by Adonko Bitters.

[MG] Princ Mackay questioned why Kwamena Idan would attend the 2017 edition of the awards which was headlined by Adonko Bitters but would say he is not interested in this year’s edition due to the headline sponsor.

“This is the kind of hypocracy we have been living with in this country and it is worrying us. Was adonko bitters not the headline sponsor for last year’s event but he was part of the program and attended the event as well. Was he not a revrend minister at that time and was his program not a gospel show? What kind of hypocrasy is that? Doesn’t the station he works for advertises alchoholic beverage?

The program is not being organised by Adonko but by Big Event Ghana so this is the biggest hypocracy I can ever think of” Angry Mackay told Zionfelix on the Brunch2Lunch entertainment show.

Reacting to Kwamena Idan’s comment on Radio Univers that the organisers of this year’s Adonko RTP Awards did not officially write to inform him about his nomination so he sees it as disrespectful, the boss of Big Event Ghana said “no award scheme all over the world would nominate you and write to officially inform you about your nomination. Kwesi Arthur said people called to even inform him about his BET nomination which clearly tells that organisers of the awards didn’t write to him after the nomination. We have never given a letter to Kwame Sefa Kayi and all the other presenters but they respect the fact that they have been nominated. This is not the first time we have nominated him (Kwamena) for the awards and none of the nominations he has had was accompanied with an official letter informing him so why is he complaining now? Even the year he won the award, he never received any letter from us so why is he crying now?”

Prince Mckay who could not keep his cool on the entertainment show when speaking to Zionfelix concluded that Kwamena Idan can pull out of the event and he believes it will have no negative effect on the October 6 show happening at the Accra International Conference Center.

“Kwamena Idan pulling out does not bring the value of the program down. He is just one person out of the over 254 nominees so if he alone says he wants to be out, he is not bigger than the scheme and he is also not bigger than anbody in all the categories so he can go.” he said

Asked if he has accepted the Adom Live Worship host’s request hence Ghanaians will not see his name as part of the nominees on the night of the awards, Mackay replied that “I cannot tell for now because I’m not the one to decide but what I can say now is whether he leaves or not, it doesn’t affect the scheme. It doesn’t reduce the scheme at all”

Kwamena Idan earlier on the Brunch2Lunch show told Zionfelix that [MG] he is no more interested in the awards due to the headline sponsor, Adonko Bitters. He explained that, as a minister of the gospel, he cannot partake in an awards scheme sponsored by an alcoholic beverage else he will be indirectly promoting the drink which is against the gospel.