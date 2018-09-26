Obinim Reveals How He Met Adam And Eve

The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obimin has revealed that he met Adam and Eve during his visit to heaven.

According to the controversial man of God, Jesus Christ took him to heaven and upon his visit he met Adam and Eve as well as Abraham.

The preacher said this in an interview with Soul TV.

“I saw Adam and Eve; I know them personally. Jesus Christ took me to heaven and I met Adam, Eve, Father Abraham and even Moses” he said.

see video here: