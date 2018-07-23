Afro-pop Artiste SSUE To Thrill Audience @ Alliance Française This Saturday

Afro-pop artiste SSUE will perform at the Alliance Française in Accra on Saturday, July 8.

Dubbed 'SSUE On Fire', the concert will also star Skido, a kologo player from the north discovered by Jackie Anderson and under Scratch Studios label, Ananse Band, Robin Hews, Immanuel and a host of others.

A talented artiste born in the United States of America to Ghanaian parents, she has reached out to her origin with a great songwriting talent encompassing Afro- pop, RnB, Nu Soul, Afrobeat, among others.

An absolute dynamo, she electrifies audiences with her vocal power and the sheer energy that emanates from the stage during her performances.

Although she is just bursting onto the Ghanaian music stage, she is certainly not a novice on the international scene.

After her very successful performance at the Global Soul Revue at MIDEM (Cannes -France), she went on to perform on the French music circuit and has received rave reviews from French critics.

SSUE has released two singles to date, and she is about to chalk a historical feat as the first Ghanaian artiste to have her single ('Hypnotise') released in the United States of America (USA).

Her strength is not only in a beautiful sultry voice but also her ability to write sensible songs, evocative lyrics and identifying the emotions and passion of music lovers.

A well-rounded artiste, she delivers a well-crafted and mature performance reminiscent of soul divas like Gladys Knight and Bridgewater to the Nu Soul of the Sades, Alicia Keys, as well as the polyphonic rhythms of an Angelique Kidjo.