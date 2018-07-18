TV3 Talented Kid Winner Releases Promo Photos Ahead Of Debut Single

Samuel Owusu has released promo photos ahead of his Debut Single.

Samuel Owusu, 11, the winner of this year's Talented Kids competition on TV3, has released promo pictures ahead of his Debut single "Nhyira".

The young rapper who has attributed his achievement to hard work and his determination, is set to release the single very soon according to his label, True Legacy Music's official website.

The song which is set to take Ghana by storm is an appreciation to God for how far he has brought him.

Nhyira is an Akan word that means Blessings, produced by Survivor beatz and mixed by Redemption beatz.