Rapper Obibini Makes 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK Nominee List

Ghanaian rapper Obibini is enjoying a lot of recognition after working underground for a long while.

The Zylofon Music-recording artiste has earned nomination in the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK for the 'Best Rapper' category.

He faces competition from Sarkodie, Strongman, Kwesi Arthur, Yaa Pono and FlowKing Stone.

Obibini's has scored high marks for his dexterity in rap – earning him the tag as one of the best rappers in recent times.

After making an entry with the single, 'Statement' under Zylofon Music, the rapper has not relented, producing quality follow-up tunes including the A.I-assisted 'Lemme Know' and the controversial 'Gogo Woho'.

He is out with another banging single, 'Ahye Me' that features VGMA award-winning crooner, KiDi – and is getting such reviews across the airwaves.

Obibini is prepping the release of his maiden album which features the likes of Stonebwoy, Kelvin Boy, Akwaboah, KiDi and many others.

