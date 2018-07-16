Joyce Blessing To Tour USA, Canada In September

Zylofon Music's Sensational gospel singer Joyce Blessing has announced a tour for her latest I Swerve You hit single. Ghanaians and Africa as a whole cannot repudiate the actuality that the most popular Ghanaian gospel song unleashed in 2018 is Joyce Blessing’s ” I Swerve You ” single. The song after it's release in January this year has had a stupendous embracement from music lovers across the world; buzzing on social media, topping charts with church performances as well.

According to the management of the multifarious award winning singer , the tour will commence early September this year at Canada and the United States of America where the artiste will headline graceful concerts with other church appearances to interact with fans and music love. Tour dates will be made available to the populace soon.

Watch Joyce Blessing -I Swerve You (Official Video)