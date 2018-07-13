Wiyaala Announces Europe Tour With GRRRL

Wiyaala has announced another round of international tour dates in Europe, both as a solo artiste and as a member of international all female band GRRRL.

This weekend sees Wiyaala performing on the Wakanda stage at The Hague African Festival and the following weekend she will be in the UK for the Curious Arts Festival set in the breath-taking grounds of the historic Pylewell Park in Hampshire.

The annual festival is an eclectic blend of music, literature and poetry with Wiyaala representing Ghana by performing an acoustic set for The Great Brain Robbery curated by impresario and guitarist Gus Robertson, who has played lead guitar for Razorlight and worked with musicians such as Mick Jones of The Clash, Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music and Paul Cook of The Sex Pistols.

In August, Wiyaala will join GRRRL to perform at Shambala Festival and The Thames Festival in addition to club dates in London and Liverpool.

On December 8th, Wiyaala is back in Ghana for “Wiyaala in Concert”, at the launch of her new album at the Alliance Francais in Accra and further dates in the Upper West Region, including the Djimba World Music Festival, an annual event organised by the songstress to celebrate music and arts in the region.

