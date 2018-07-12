BW Fashion Show: Eazzy, Choirmaster Set To Thrill Audience

Choirmaster of Praye fame and Eazzy have been invited to perform at this year's edition of the annual Black & Wear (BW) fashion show on August 25 at Grandview Missouri in USA.

The two Ghanaian artistes, who are expected to raise the flag of Ghana high at the event will, perform alongside some selected international artistes at the show.

Organised by Reborn Muzic, the BW fashion show is one of the biggest fashion events organised for creative designers to display their collections to fashion lovers.

Choirmaster is expected to entertain patrons with some of his hit songs like 'Pull Him Down', 'Ghana's Most Beautiful' and 'Saved By Grace'.

He has promised to use the event to promote Ghanaian culture and music, as well as his brand.

Mildred Ashong, known in the Ghanaian music scene as Eazzy, will also thrill the audience with her performance.

Popularly known for songs like 'Scream', 'Ginger', 'Wengeze', 'Go Go Wind' and 'Bo Wonsem Ma Me', Eazzy’s name has remained on the lips of many who have had the opportunity to see her perform live on stage, captivating her audience with her style of rap and energetic dance moves.