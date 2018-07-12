Gina Blay Hangs Out With Angela Merkel In Beautiful Kente Outfit

Gina Blay and Angel Merkel

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and diplomat, Gina Blay, has been photographed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel looking all beautiful in a kente dress.

Gina, who is also Ghana's ambassador to Germany, met Angela last Friday as part of an annual meeting with the diplomatic corps.

She projected Ghana's rich culture at the ceremony with her style of outfit at the meeting which had other dignitaries in attendance.

This is not her first time of projecting Ghana's culture on the international level.

Several months ago, she got interesting accolades on social media over her unique display of Ghana’s kente in a snowy weather in Estonia.

Gina, who was in Estonia to present her credentials as ambassador accredited to that country, wore a deep cut neckline 'kaba and slit' designed with kente.

While inspecting the guard of honour mounted to welcome her, she decided to wear a winter coat over her outfit.

She then stylishly completed her looks with another kente over her shoulders as though it was a blanket.

That gave her a distinctive look which many Ghanaians have applauded.