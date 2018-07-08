Club Onyx @ Island Raves Biggest Ballers & Spenders
John Hermit
The first edition of Ghana’s Biggest Weekend Party Island Rave came off on Republic Day Weekend at Aqua Safari Resort, Ada from the 29th of June - 1st July put together by Aqua Safari in partnership with Ghanaian rapper/entrepreneur D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik Label and event firm Volcano as well as Kod Nineteen57, Club Onyx, 4Syte tv, StockFox and Live FM.
The 3-day weekend event was full of fun and excitement at 6 parties held from Friday - Sunday. From parties on the island to pool parties to the legendary Club Onyx BBQ Sundays being hosted by Carnival Dancer Symbasero at Aqua Safari, we had a ball.
Bottles of champagne flew everywhere all weekend long.
Club Onyx @ Island Raves Top 5 bottle poppers were :
Bolo Beckham (Nigerian)
Point 1 (Hope) (Nigerian)
Self Paid (Nigerian)
ABK (Nigerian)
Jeezy (Ghanaian)
Popular Ghanaian real estate businessman Ibrah partied all weekend long at Island Rave but didn’t make it into the top 5 Spenders list like expected.
Other big spenders that weekend included Davido, Levi, Jeff, Ishmael Dollar, Ahuma & more.
See you at Island Rave 2 this Christmas.