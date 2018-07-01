Celestine Donkor Shakes Up Accra Central District ICGC Churches

The Restoration Temple of the International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC) Osu played host to the Accra District Central ICGC churches, Friday night, in the maiden Throne Room Worship Experience.

12 local assemblies in one District were united by the rich powerful voice of Celestine Donkor in an exciting, spirit-filled night of worship to God.

And when the Zulus took their turn in praise, the atmosphere was charged with the trumpets loud enough to break the barriers and Jericho walls of members of the congregation.

In what was a perfect dress rehearsal for Greater Works, the Accra District Mass Choir treated the congregation to a sumptuous soul inspiring melodies and left congregants in awe.

With an extended platform, a phenomenal lighting system and a superb sound quality, the stage had been set for an awesome throne room worship experience. All it needed were voices prepared to worship and hearts ready to surrender and they were there in abundance.

One after the other, local assemblies from Stone to Doxa, from the Military Assembly to the Truevine, from Grace to the Believers, the Congregation sang songs of worship and praise to God for his unlimited grace to the church.

The night began with an awesome choreography by the Inspire Heaven, a group within the Restoration Temple and it was all worship and praise soon after with few words of Exhortation.

The Mass Choir opened the night of praise and worship with carefully selected, well-delivered songs that lifted the souls of the congregation and brought them closer to their maker.

Then came a combined performance from Restoration Temple, Doxa Temple, Emmanuel Temple and the Stone Assembly.

The spiritual atmosphere had been lifted a notch higher. It was a double for Restoration when Freda, a powerful worship leader at Restoration topped it up with ‘Ayeyie’ from her inspiring single before Frankincense, another group in the church worshipped from their hearts with songs of praise to the Lod God Almighty.

Freda

Grace Temple, Truevine, Upper Room and the Adabraka Assembly treated the congregation to another great worship experience before Faith and Miracle Temple, Believers, Life and Military Assembly brought heaven on earth with their inspiring delivery.

After a powerful performance by the Zulus, Celestine Donkor led, the mass choir to a touching rendition of some of the powerful worship songs, including Bigger, her latest single with Nigeria’s worship giant, Steve Crown.

Click here to watch a performance from Celestine Donkor and the Mass Choir

With the support of the head pastors of local assemblies, the head pastor of the Restoration Temple Rev Ashford Tawiah Smith officially launched “The Throne Worship Worship Experience [TTRWE] which is expected to be a night of worship by ICGC churches within the Accra Central District.

He prophesied the TTRWE will in no time become a global worship experience in the Christian calendar of many believers.