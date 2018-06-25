Paa Solo Hints Fans Of Double Hit songs

After releasing his famous jazz Single, "Everywhere Diminished" last year, Solomon Owusu Boateng popularly known as Paa Solo is set to release two singles ; "NO PAIN NO GAIN" ft. Nsanku Pekay and "GENESIS".

Paa Solo is known to be a beast on the bass Guitar. His first hit, "Everywhere Diminished", trended on the internet and he's set to outdo himself with this double release.

He has travelled far and wide and has played for groups like Gospel Explosion(EXPLO) and Sunctuary Of Grace Incorporated (SOGI) and on several projects across the country.

"NO PAIN NO GAIN" ft. Nsanku Pekay and "GENESIS"are set to be released on Republic day, 1st July, 2018 and will be available on iTunes, Soundcloud, YouTube, Reverbnation and all other digital music outlets.

If you've never been so enchanted with any jazz piece before, Paa Solo's NO PAIN NO GAIN and GENESIS are exactly what to look out for!