Nominations Open For 2018 EMY Africa Awards

Carbon Av and Exclusive Men's Magazine, organisers of EMY Africa Awards have opened nominations for the 2018 edition.

EMY Africa Awards is aimed at celebrating exceptional and distinguished men in Africa who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.

Some winners of the previous editions of the awards include Ex President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffuor , International Business Mogul – Sir Sam Jonah and Business Consultant and Politician – Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Others are Business Magnate – Dr Kwabena Duffour, Young Nigerian Entreprenuer – Adebola Williams, International Football Legend- Abedi Pele, Chairman of United Bank of Africa and Celebrated Philanthropist – Mr. Tony Elumelu, among others.

The last two editions have been very successful bringing together some of the great and distinguished men and women in Ghana and beyond.

Who is your man of the year for the 3rd ANNUAL EMY AFRICA AWARDS?

Visit www.emyafrica.com and nominate your man of the year in the various categories, which are grouped under two main classifications:Honorary Awards and Competitive Awards. Nominations close on 2nd July, 2018.

A strong nomination will clearly identify how the nominee's work embodies multiple but not necessarily all of the criteria.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana