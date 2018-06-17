Magesty To Perform At Ashaiman Sallah Fest Slated On 17th June

The fastest raising artist Reggae/Dancehall Guru, Francis Xavier, known in showbiz as Magesty, gets listed along with huge Ghanaian Artists for the 2018 edition of Ashaiman Sallah Fest.

Ashaiman Sallah Fest 2018 slated for June 17, Sallah Fest, one of the biggest musical festivals in Ghana, which is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, has been launched in Ashaiman.

The annual event which is expected to bring various Muslim communities together to celebrate the breaking of the 30-day fast in the month of Ramadan.

Speaking in an interview, Magesty said the people of Ashaiman have contributed immensely towards his success and that there is the need for him to also come out and join his colleague musicians billed to perform in this year's 'Ashaiman Sallah Fest' as a means of giving back to the community.

This is my personal contribution to the community, which has made me whom I am today, First of all i say big upz to all ma other artists on bill, talking about Odeesey, Esikokon, Gallaxy and many others. We are together as a group, and i want to use this as an opportunity to say shadouts to ma friends out there, my Ashaiman Lebanon brothers ( Zone1 n Zone2, Wasty and Co, Cosmall, Pounds, Miky Bhim, Starboy Patric, Sammy Tuga and many others. I hope to see them in their numbers to help sell Ghanaian Music to the outside world.

He further indicated that this year's event will be the best of all, since the commencement of the event some years ago.

This year, the show is not going to be a joke, there will be seriousness on stage, everybody is going to be satisfied with my performance.

Magesty earlier this year, droped killer tunes such as “Deep Inside”,” Borbor”, “Video”, “Another Man” which features Harbour City Recordz Duo Gallaxy. In spite of all this killer tunes Magesty is still working hard to produce good music to motivate his fans.

