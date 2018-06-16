Coming for my “Yaa Baby” the royal way; Long distance relationship still works

We are told of how former Ghanaian President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings found love in the eyes of his wife Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings during their youthful days at the Achimota School and got entangled by a burning desire which made them inseparable, not even by distance.

Many people think such true love does not exist anymore or may only appear as an illusion probably due to the rampant cases of heartbreak in relationships and how modernization has affected our lifestyle including love life.

But like Shakespeare said "true love cannot be found where it truly does not exist nor can it be hidden where it truly does".

Jefferson James Tidou Abdulai was caught by a flame of love when he first set eyes on the evergreen Linda Asswegnlaa Nkrumah affectionately called Baby Yaa in the Student Representative Council Hostel whilst in his final year in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2011 during his final year of pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering and Baby Yaa was entering level 200.

He was able to convince her and they engaged in a lovely relationship on campus.

Jefferson graduated and went back to his roots to offer his community the knowledge he acquired through tertiary education and all the good things that came with it not forgetting his intelligent and adorable Baby Yaa.

The distance further widened after Baby Yaa was posted to the Capital city, Accra, to render obligatory national service to the country after school and subsequently got employed by same organization afterwards by dint of hardwork which she gladly accepted in order to quench bread and butter issues.

After seven years of shuttling along the routes from Nalerigu to Gamabaga through Tamale and journeying within the south to Accra and vice-versa, Jefferson has come for her "Yaa Baby", certainly not as expressed by the Ghanaian Music duo 'Wutah' in their award-winning High-life song Bronya, but with his Kingsmen to officiate the long burning desire as expressed by the Solomonic hymn "many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it".

This is obviously not because Jefferson's Yaa Baby is a graduate of BSc Biochemistry and can prepare fresh yoghurt within a twinkle of an eye or in the sweet manner it is been prepared with mouthwatering pancake at the "Commercial Area" on KNUST campus, but an evidence that when love means so much, distance means so little.

And so as Reverend Father John Effah Awiti declared on the 26th May, 2018 at the Christ the King Cathedral in Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo Region, by authority from the Holy Bible and blessings from Baby Yaa's noble father who is a Policeman, what God has put together, let no man put asunder.

Long distance relationship still works, true love, proper communication, patience, mutual respect, and prayers are fine ingredients. Make yours work so far as your happiness is granted.