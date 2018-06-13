Kofi Adjorlolo Praises Nigerian Movie Industry

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo claims Nollywood is making waves the world over because the industry players are more serious than their Ghanaian counterparts.

Mr Adjorlolo says for the industry to be back to its glory day, Ghanaian movie players will have to emulate the positive attitude of their Nigerian counterparts.

“They are serious with their approach and they put that into their work. Generally, Nollywood is serious with show business. That is one thing I wish our players can also emulate,” he said.

Although the Golden Movie Awards Africa nominee could not categorically state in his interview with Joy News’ MzGee what he meant by Ghanaian players not being serious, he was convinced Nollywood is miles ahead.

“We also have our way of doing things though but I think they are a bit more serious than us, that is why Nollywood is excelling than us”.

Watch his interview with MzGee below:



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah