Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku Others To Rock Taabea Sala Bash On June 16

A number of talented and favourite music artistes in Ghana are storming the city of Kumasi on June 16 for the much-awaited entertainment event, 'Taabea Salla Bash'.

The biggest event set to climax the Eid-Fitr celebration is taking place at the Kumasi City Mall from the hours of 7pm to 2am.

Among the celebrated artistes taking turns at the grounds of the event are; Stonebwoy, Kwao Kese, Flowking Stone, Ras Kuuku and a host of fantastic musicians across the nation.

The event is sponsored by Taabea Group of Companies, Hisense, Joy Industries, EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, No. 8, Snappy Snappy, Abbeam University, Owner Service and Super Lovek.

The whole event will be telecast on Taabea TV.