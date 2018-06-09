Pastor Emmanuel Baah Releases 'Onyame So'

A new gospel song has been released from the camp of new entrant Pastor Emmanuel Baah, the Senior Pastor of the Adenta Branch of Bible Way Ministries in Accra.

He calls this one 'Onyame So' in the Akan language to wit 'God is Great'

Pastor Emmanuel Baah is a man who has a strong passion for divine things. His love for God has led to a great love for humanity through his divine touches.

He is the type who would do everything for God and consequently for his fellow brothers and sisters. It is in this direction that aside from his ministry of Evangelism and Teaching, according to divine leadership qualities, he has started his Music Ministry which, according to him, has been long overdue.

Currently, Pastor Emmanuel Baah has over 50 songs which have been given by the Holy Spirit from 2016 till date.

He is married to Ruth and they are blessed with two lovely girls.