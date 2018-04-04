Musicians ‘Rake’ More Cash On Aftown 

Ghanaian musicians are reportedly 'raking' good sums of money from Ghanaian digital platform Aftown.

Even though managers of the music app won't openly deny or confirm the claim, it acknowledged growth on the platform since it was launched in Ghana.

“We have been growing since we launched our streaming platform Aftownmusic.com on both IOS and Android,” Aftown's Business Development Manager, Roland Ohene-Amoako, said over the weekend.

Aftown is currently the most recognised indigenous music streaming service and an online music store that provides a maximum musical experience at the most affordable price to all lovers of African music.

Its key mantra is to always put its artistes first, whilst providing customer-focused easy access to music from all over the African continent.

The platform is designed to be accessible from anywhere in the world once one downloads the app or has a web browser and working internet, and provides one with quality African music direct to your phone or laptop at any time or place.

The app has eased the practice where musicians share their music for free online and helping local musicians cash in some good money for themselves. Among major Ghanaian artistes who have their music on Aftown are Efya, Shatta Wale, the late Ebony Reigns, Stonebwoy, Edem and a host of others.

Aftown is gradually achieving its goal also to bring users a premium African music-focused streaming service at an affordable price, whilst allowing the artiste to benefit directly from their work.