Ghanaians will soon Forget Ebony Reigns - Kumawood Actress "NoraUrMajesty"

Kumawood Actress Nora Frimpong Manso known in showbiz spheres as ‘NoraUrMajesty’ has said that Ghanaians will soon forget Ebony reigns since Ghanaians have short memory.

Ghanaians have lost talented celebrities like Terry Bonchaka, Suzzy williams, et al when they were at the peak of their career and Ghanaians as usual mourn them like they will forever remain in their hearts, She said

”Ghanaians are hypocrites and ungrateful, they cherish the dead more than the living , I quite remember when Ghanaians badmouthed Ebony for her way of dressing but after her tragic death, we have seen the fiercest of her critics singing praises or keeping mute if they have nothing better to say.

In the light of this, most Ghanaians couldn’t come to terms with her because they see her as a bad influence on the youth. They should ask John Mahama( JM) how easily Ghanaians forget . I wouldn’t even be surprised if her songs gradually fade out . out of mind , out of sight”

Priscialla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns was a Ghanaian-born Dancehall Musician who has thrilled the good people with good lyrical songs.

The young damsel when she was alive seemed to be full of youthful exuberance making her to certain things on stage which didn’t go in line with the Ghanaian culture and ethics.

One could also argue that Ebony Reigns did all she did because of the industry and the genre of music she found herself.

”Ebony was rubbing shoulders with the male musicians by producing hits after hits and unexpected dominated the Ghanaian music arena within the last year. A number of entertainment pundits including President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor had Ebony pegged as one of the favourites to be named Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs)., it goes a long way to tell you how influential ebony was in the industry.” She added.

It can be recalled on 15th December , 2013 when Ex- President john Dramani Mahama at the inauguration of the Revival Restoration Centre of the Assemblies of God Church at Roman Ridge, Accra said that Ghanaians have forgotten his achievements or progress of his governtment and it goes a long way to tell you how easily Ghanaians forget.

The Kumawood actress wrote on her facebook page that Ghanaians will soon forget Ebony and that Terry Bonchaka was forgotten after his demise and that he should be used as a case study. She proceeded by saying that if we are in doubt we should ask ex-president John Mahama.

On her facebook page , she wrote:

GHANAIANS WILL SOON FORGET EBONY REIGNS #Use Terry Bonchaka as a case study…if is a lie ask #JM (JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA)