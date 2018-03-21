Kumi Guitar Doesn’t Deserve Zylofon Media Signing- Musician

UK-based Ghanaian dancehall artiste Akata Stone,has waded his view into the current beef between Zylofon Media Signee Kumi Guitar and Hi-life Musician Papa Kwasi.

The beef between Kumi Guitar and Paa Kwesi stated in a whatsapp group chat, when Paa Kwasi’s name was suggested to Kumi Guitar when asked to name his five best highlife artists in Ghana whilst he was on the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Paa Kwasi who is also in the same group chat, replied Kumi by indicating that, “puppies don’t have teeth for beef… they should stick to their milk”.

Their beef which has created a lot of controversies is termed by Razzonline.com and many entertainment pundits as unnecessary.

Wading his view on the beef, UK-based dancehall artiste,Akata Stone,stated emphatically that,Kumi Guitar doesn’t deserve to be signed onto a big label like Zylofon Media:

“This is ridiculous…so instead of Kumi Guitar to produce good music ,he is there beefing…he first beefed Stonebwoy and now Paa Kwasi...was he signed to the label to come and beef? It’s a shame ,to me I have always questioned the signing of Kumi Guitar…he is the worst Zylofon Signing”,Akata Stone angrily told Razzonline.com

Under the production of Cater Stone Music,Lloyd Twum-Ampofo better known as Akata Stone is currently out with his maiden gospel song titled “I no go Die’— produced by Chensee Beatz.

Akata Stone, who started his music career in 2004 and has 18

songs to his credit,is well noted for hit songs such as ;Bedroom Bully,’Zobrazo,Get Your Freaky On,’Maame Hwe Remix and “Taking Over Remix

Kindly listen to Akata Stone's 'I No Go Die' in the audio below!

https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/akata-stone-i-no-go-dieproby-ch3nsee-beatz