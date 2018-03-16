Pauline composed and released a new song titled with lyrics and video ‘I Give You Praise’. She sings with a grateful heart to the Most High God....
New Music: I Give You Praise - Pauline
Pauline composed and released a new song titled with lyrics and video ‘I Give You Praise’.
She sings with a grateful heart to the Most High God.
Pauline believes it is a privilege to praise and worship the Lord in Spirit and in Truth; for he is so awesome, so faithful, so powerful, so merciful and so much more.
Listen to the song here
TAGGED LINK :
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/nxagn0jpn9/Pauline_-_I_Give_You_Praise.mp3
UNTAGGED LINK :
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/sxv1x9y1rk/Pauline_-_I_Give_You_Praise_Untagged_.mp3