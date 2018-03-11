modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Gospel News

Rufus Oyemade
Nigerian Gospel Act Marieanne Sings Adonai - Marieanne

Born and raised in the beautiful coal city of Jos Plateau state, Marieanne Amarachi Orduson is a seasoned worship minister with a music ministry that focuses on ministering to God and his people.

Serving under the watchful gaze of Dr Panam Percy Paul, She has been privileged to occupy the office of head praise leader and Assistant choir director, Oasis of love churches nationwide. 'Adonai' is her debut single; a worship song that exalts the power in the name of Jesus.

LYRICS
Lord the wonder of your glory
The power of your grace
For the beauty of your kingdom
I lift my hands to say
You are God most high
You reign forever
Let the nations bow and worship alone
You reign in glory and honor forever
Adonai we worship your name
Adonai Yeshua Yahweh Jehovah
Adonai we worship your name
Adonai Yeshua Yahweh super wonder
Adonai we worship your name
You are holy
You are worthy
None besides you
Let the nations bow and celebrate your name
You are holy
You are worthy
Oh God every knee will bow and magnify your name
Adonai
Adonai we worship your name
There's nobody like the lord
Nobody like you
Adonai we worship your name
Follow Marieanne
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamMorduson

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marieanneorduson/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marieanne.orduson

