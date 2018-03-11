Nigerian Gospel Act Marieanne Sings Adonai - Marieanne

Born and raised in the beautiful coal city of Jos Plateau state, Marieanne Amarachi Orduson is a seasoned worship minister with a music ministry that focuses on ministering to God and his people.
Serving under the watchful gaze of Dr Panam Percy Paul, She has been privileged to occupy the office of head praise leader and Assistant choir director, Oasis of love churches nationwide. 'Adonai' is her debut single; a worship song that exalts the power in the name of Jesus.
LYRICS Lord the wonder of your glory The power of your grace For the beauty of your kingdom I lift my hands to say You are God most high You reign forever Let the nations bow and worship alone You reign in glory and honor forever Adonai we worship your name Adonai Yeshua Yahweh Jehovah Adonai we worship your name Adonai Yeshua Yahweh super wonder Adonai we worship your name You are holy You are worthy None besides you Let the nations bow and celebrate your name You are holy You are worthy Oh God every knee will bow and magnify your name Adonai Adonai we worship your name There's nobody like the lord Nobody like you Adonai we worship your name Follow Marieanne Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamMorduson
LYRICS
Lord the wonder of your glory
The power of your grace
For the beauty of your kingdom
I lift my hands to say
You are God most high
You reign forever
Let the nations bow and worship alone
You reign in glory and honor forever
Adonai we worship your name
Adonai Yeshua Yahweh Jehovah
Adonai we worship your name
Adonai Yeshua Yahweh super wonder
Adonai we worship your name
You are holy
You are worthy
None besides you
Let the nations bow and celebrate your name
You are holy
You are worthy
Oh God every knee will bow and magnify your name
Adonai
Adonai we worship your name
There's nobody like the lord
Nobody like you
Adonai we worship your name
Follow Marieanne
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamMorduson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marieanneorduson/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marieanne.orduson
