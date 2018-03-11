Nigerian Gospel Act Marieanne Sings Adonai - Marieanne

Born and raised in the beautiful coal city of Jos Plateau state, Marieanne Amarachi Orduson is a seasoned worship minister with a music ministry that focuses on ministering to God and his people.

Serving under the watchful gaze of Dr Panam Percy Paul, She has been privileged to occupy the office of head praise leader and Assistant choir director, Oasis of love churches nationwide. 'Adonai' is her debut single; a worship song that exalts the power in the name of Jesus.

LYRICS

Lord the wonder of your glory

The power of your grace

For the beauty of your kingdom

I lift my hands to say

You are God most high

You reign forever

Let the nations bow and worship alone

You reign in glory and honor forever

Adonai we worship your name

Adonai Yeshua Yahweh Jehovah

Adonai we worship your name

Adonai Yeshua Yahweh super wonder

Adonai we worship your name

You are holy

You are worthy

None besides you

Let the nations bow and celebrate your name

You are holy

You are worthy

Oh God every knee will bow and magnify your name

Adonai

Adonai we worship your name

There's nobody like the lord

Nobody like you

Adonai we worship your name

Follow Marieanne

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamMorduson

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marieanneorduson/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marieanne.orduson

We really appreciate your constant support.

God bless.

https://gospellyricsng.com | http://oluwarufus.com

We are social:

FB: https://facebook.com/gospellyricsng

TW: https://twitter.com/gospellyricsng

IG: https://instagram.com/gospellyricsng

YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/gospellyricsngTV

Direct download link:

http://bit.ly/AdonaiMarieanne

Kindly share and tag @iamMorduson, @gbadeofGod, @gospellyricsng, we'll gladly repost/retweet.