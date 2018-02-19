Kuami Eugene Causes ‘Confusion’ With His Brand New Car On Social Media (PHOTO)

‘Angela’ hit maker, Kuami Eugene, is currently in the news for releasing a brand new car that has his fans bowing in admiration for him.

Kuami Eugene, who refers to himself as “The Rockstar”, has undoubtedly worked hard and deserves all the recognition and stardom he is enjoying now.

The 20-year-old singer has also carved a niche for himself as one of Ghana’s sensational and most innovative artistes at this moment.

Setting his music pace with the release of his first banger ‘Angela’, Kuami Eugene has not looked back on his career.

He has recently released a fresh track ‘Confusion’ which is enjoying all the airplay across the nation.

However, he has just not released a fresh track, but also a plush new white car!

In a bid to flaunt his new machine on social media, Kuami Eugene posted a photo of himself standing by the car with the caption: “These People Manage Mess up My Car on Vals Day.. Apuuu!! I go pick Uber.”

Kuami Eugene shot to fame following his participation in MTN Hit maker season 5.

He belongs to Lynx Entertainment Record Lable.

