Islamic Animated Film ‘Dajjal the Slayer and His Followers’ Dropped Second Trailer on Friday: New Animated Characters and Poster Revealed

Dubai – WBJ Media has finally released the second official trailer of the Dajjal Movie “ Dajjal The Slayer and His Followers.

“An Animated Movie”, Dajjal The Slayer and His Followers’s second trailer, has proved a huge internet hit. Since it was released on YouTube, it has clocked up recorded hits.

Titled “Dajjal The Slayer and His Followers,” the feature animated movie based on current Middle East crisis that will later be shaped of “World War three”.

Following its first trailer release in July 2017, this new trailer sees the main animated characters showing their concept that will also be interesting to see how movie divided between ‘Chosen People’s ancient planned that shaped current Middle East crisis for dominating kingdom to controlling world and ‘the boys’, our heroes those creates the peacekeeping program to save the world.

Story revolving the two very different flavors where the heroes who are trying to save humanity. They get involved in this massive conflict when they were in seventh and eighth grades when these boys sprayed anti-government slogans on a school wall and support of the revelation to get free their country from the cancer of dictatorship, after they were detained and tortured, some of these boys were killed after having been brutally tortured.

Never thinking their act of youthful defiance would spark a war and will be conflict that will enter into a deadly war “World War Three” that's left over the millions of dead, more than millions of injured and millions of people have been displaced from their homes.

After a while when they grown-up, four of these boys creates the peacekeeping program to protect the world, but when the peacekeeping program becomes hostile by the followers of ‘Dajjal’ they go into action to try and defeat a virtually impossible enemies together who are waiting for their fake messenger who will rule as One King, as One God and build-up the One World Government that will destroy the world’s religions, individuals, families, with the intention to affect complete and total control over every human being on the planet and to dramatically reduce the world's population.

The movie makers trying to uncover ancient planned that driving of humanity towards a single rules but we have heroes those come together to protect the world from global extermination.

The film has been directed and the screenplay was written by Rana Abrar and presented by WBJ Media.

The film has been in development since 2017 and will be hit to the theater in Oct 2018.